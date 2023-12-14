Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead following a shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. that happened on Wednesday evening.
Don Webster with HEMSI, says the time of call came in shortly after 7 p.m. He says the man was pronounced dead on the scene.
A WAFF 48 News crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.
