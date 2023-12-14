Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

One killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
One killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead following a shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. that happened on Wednesday evening.

Don Webster with HEMSI, says the time of call came in shortly after 7 p.m. He says the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

A WAFF 48 News crew is on the way to the scene. This story will be updated once there is more information.

