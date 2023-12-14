Madison drugstore to hold Christmas Capers event on Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Have you ever wanted to catch a rubber chicken thrown from a rooftop?

This Saturday afternoon, you can do just that in Madison.

Four years ago, the owners of Hughes Drugstore in Madison resurrected an almost 100-year-old tradition their grandfather started in the 1920s.

Their grandfather would throw live chickens from the roof of the drugstore around this time of year.

The chickens would each have a tag attached to them. The tags could be traded in for prizes.

Co-owner Larry Anderson said they use rubber chickens nowadays, but it is still a blast for everyone young and old.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s fun for the kids that come and the adults. The adults scramble for that stuff as much as the children.”

The fun begins Saturday at 4 p.m. outside the Humphrey-Hughes Drugstore.

