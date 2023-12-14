Lip tips from Dr. Dendy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - With cooler temperatures and dryer air creeping in, an unwelcome sign of the season is also making its return: chapped lips. Board-certified dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman has some tips for combatting this annoying issue.

Dendy says the skin on the lips is very thin, leaving it prone to becoming dehydrated very easily. So, when your lips are exposed to a more harsh environment of dry and cold air, sun exposure, general dehydration, or licking your lips, it leads to capping.

Here are a few tips & products to help:

Dendy's top tips for winter lip care (Ellen McDonald)

