HEMSI hands out gifts to kids at YMCA as part of annual event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders with HEMSI helped in a different way on Wednesday.

They’re making sure no child in the Tennessee Valley goes without a gift this Christmas.

Every year, first responders collect gifts at its annual Christmas. On Wednesday, they loaded up an ambulance with toys and handed them out to children at the YMCA on Vernon Avenue.

Officials said even one gift can help a family in need immensely.

“These families right now, everything is ever-changing and any little extra that they don’t have to spend gives them those funds for when they can pay utility bills, rent, car notes, or whatever it is,” said Erin Ledet with the YMCA.

This year marked the 17th year HEMSI has held the event.

