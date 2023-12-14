Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
‘Gratitude, thankfulness’: Cullman church believes outpouring of support, many prayers saved person’s life who initially wrote troubling prayer request

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) -We have a great news update on an anonymous prayer card dropped off at a Cullman church from a person crying out for help. It seems the outpouring of support saved this person’s life.

A little over a month ago, someone said they were out of options writing suicide was the only way out. That person also gave a time frame of when they might end things. That day came and went. Daystar Church in Cullman was trying to find the person who wrote it, but with no luck until this past Sunday. That’s when they received another anonymous prayer card with the same handwriting that read “Somehow I made it. I honestly thank you so much”.

The church believes the tremendous outpouring of support after their initial Facebook post and many prayers are what led to this person not taking their life. Stephanie Wood with Daystar Church tells us she had tears of joy when she saw the card.

“I was just so overcome with emotions. Gratitude, thankfulness. Just overwhelmed at what a great community Cullman is and just all of the people that just cared enough to care for one person. They literally saved that person’s life,” Wood, Executive Director of Ministries at Daystar Church said.

The church says they may never know who wrote the cards, but they say the Lord knows them by name and that He is not finished writing their story.

If you are struggling, help is available 24/7. Just dial or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

