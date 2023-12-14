Gorgeous afternoon and a nice day Friday before the chance for rain this weekend.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be sunny & nice. Temps around 60 degrees. Tonight, expect mainly clear conditions. Low temps in the upper 30s, Friday, one more day of high pressure allowing for more sun and pleasant conditions. High temps, once again, topping out around 60 degrees. Friday night, increasing clouds as our next weathermaker moves closer. Temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day. Temps in the upper 50s. Saturday night and Sunday, all dependent on the exact track of an area of low pressure that will move across the panhandle of Florida. If the track is more West, more rain. if the track is more East, less rain. Either way, expect showers Saturday night into early Sunday. The track more to the East would have the showers end very early on Sunday and most of the day will be dry. The track more to the West would keep showers in the forecast all day and into Sunday evening.

Regardless of how the rain plays out for the weekend, dry conditions for most of next week. Temps in the 50s to near 60 degrees, overnight lows in the 30s. The chance for rain returns for the weekend before Christmas.

