Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Gorgeous afternoon and a nice day Friday before the chance for rain this weekend.

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, it will be sunny & nice. Temps around 60 degrees. Tonight, expect mainly clear...
This afternoon, it will be sunny & nice. Temps around 60 degrees. Tonight, expect mainly clear conditions. Low temps in the upper 30s, Friday, one more day of high pressure allowing for more sun and pleasant conditions. High temps, once again, topping out around 60 degrees. Friday night, increasing clouds as our next weathermaker moves closer. Temps in the upper 30s and low 40s. Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day. Temps in the upper 50s. Saturday night and Sunday, all dependent on the exact track of an area of low pressure that will move across the panhandle of Florida. If the track is more West, more rain. if the track is more East, less rain. Either way, expect showers Saturday night into early Sunday. The track more to the East would have the showers end very early on Sunday and most of the day will be dry. The track more to the West would keep showers in the forecast all day and into Sunday evening. Regardless of how the rain plays out for the weekend, dry conditions for most of next week. Temps in the 50s to near 60 degrees, overnight lows in the 30s. The chance for rain returns for the weekend before Christmas.(waff)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be sunny & nice. Temps around 60 degrees. Tonight, expect mainly clear conditions. Low temps in the upper 30s, Friday, one more day of high pressure allowing for more sun and pleasant conditions. High temps, once again, topping out around 60 degrees. Friday night, increasing clouds as our next weathermaker moves closer. Temps in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Saturday, cloudy with a chance of rain late in the day. Temps in the upper 50s. Saturday night and Sunday, all dependent on the exact track of an area of low pressure that will move across the panhandle of Florida. If the track is more West, more rain. if the track is more East, less rain. Either way, expect showers Saturday night into early Sunday. The track more to the East would have the showers end very early on Sunday and most of the day will be dry. The track more to the West would keep showers in the forecast all day and into Sunday evening.

Regardless of how the rain plays out for the weekend, dry conditions for most of next week. Temps in the 50s to near 60 degrees, overnight lows in the 30s. The chance for rain returns for the weekend before Christmas.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
First Alert Forecast - Thursday morning
WAFF Forecast Temps
Sunshine and lower 60s ahead on Thursday, tracking rain for the weekend
For the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds and nice. Temps near 60 degrees. For tonight,...
A pleasant afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.
WAFF AM 5:30-6:00am – Syncbak
First Alert Weather Forecast