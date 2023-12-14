Former U.S. Attorney speaks on federal civil rights lawsuit against City of Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - We are learning more about how a recent civil rights lawsuit will play out in court.

As we’ve previously reported, the family of Steve Perkins filed the lawsuit, claiming the City of Decatur, its officers, businesses and others violated his civil rights.

Former US Attorney Jay Town said the four officers at the heart of this lawsuit will have qualified immunity.

The attorneys representing Steve Perkins will have to prove the officers involved not only violated his civil rights, but acted outside the scope of their job to kill him.

I asked if we could see body camera footage as a result of the lawsuit, but Town says that decision will be in the hands of the city.

“They can release it publicly or as is often the case and probably wisely appropriate to wait until the conclusion of the investigation before they release the footage,” he said. “That’s evidence of a crime and so you typically don’t want to release evidence before a grand jury is able to see it if that’s in fact where this goes.”

Town said until the evidence proves otherwise, he doesn’t believe there’s enough evidence for the lawsuit to stick.

However, he does believe police officers should have more training to do their jobs.

“I just think that the training of officers has to be more than the academy and then once a year for half an hour. They need to be continually reminded of their duties as officers,” Town said. “And then whether they follow them or not will be up to those individual officers, but certainly the city and the [police department] can be compliant.”

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.