Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Families of Alabama inmates confront lawmakers over prison conditions

Families of current and former inmates held a protest at the Capitol over prison living conditions.
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:53 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Conditions inside Alabama’s prisons were the focus of a protest outside the state Capitol Wednesday. Families of current and former inmates shared their stories and concerns with state lawmakers on the conditions inside state prisons.

Lawmakers overseeing the construction of Alabama’s new prison met to hear their concerns. There was no update on the construction of the state’s new prison. The meeting was focused on giving the public a chance to share their thoughts on the conditions of the prison system.

One of those protesting was Rebecca Crafton, who said her son was attacked with a pipe by another inmate.

“Some days are good. Some days are bad. I really don’t know. They’re still not letting us see him,” said Crafton.

Her story isn’t unique, and their family is lucky her son survived. Carla Crawford with Alabama Appleseed said “mortality in ADOC is five times the national average.”

Dozens of families shared stories about life behind bars with lawmakers on the legislative prison oversight committee. Families and journalists say they are uninformed when inmates die.

“At the very least, this agency should be forced to develop a protocol to inform family members about the deaths of their loved ones in a timely way and the next steps after that instead of being met with silence or hostility,” said journalist Beth Shelburne.

Families blame many of these issues on laws recently passed by lawmakers and an executive order from Gov. Kay Ivey that changed Alabama’s “good time” law.

“The people that I voted for are not helping me. I don’t even want to vote again,” said Carlton.

Another thing brought up during the meeting was the newly filed federal lawsuit accusing the Alabama Department of Corrections of modern day slavery for denying parole to incarcerated people to use those inmates for free labor.

“We have over 260 deaths this year and last year. We keep outpacing ourselves in violence and cruelty, and this lawsuit will seek to end the profit motive that drives this prison system,” said Lauren Faraino, a lawyer with the case.

Lawmakers told the public that they couldn’t fix anything immediately, but their long-term solution is to build a new specialized men’s prison and close three others.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer

Latest News

The Alabama State Capitol
State awards grants to assist sexual assault victims
Source: WBRC video
Person killed after vehicle falls from parking deck at Grandview Medical Center
We have a great news update on an anonymous prayer card dropped off at a Cullman church from a...
‘Gratitude, thankfulness’: Cullman church believes outpouring of support, many prayers saved person’s life who initially wrote troubling prayer request
According to Court documents, Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood says ADOC forced him to sign this waiver in...
Lawsuit filed over AL death row inmate’s upcoming nitrogen hypoxia execution, claims religious liberty being violated
The Auburn Tigers defeated the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs 87-62 in front of a sold out crowd at...
Tigers cruise to 87-62 win over UNC-Asheville in Huntsville