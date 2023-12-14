Crime Stoppers: Man accused of following women, taking pictures up their skirts at Jones Valley Target

Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
By Gina Benitez
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are looking for a guy who they say is doing something scummy at stores around town.

Investigators say that in October a man took pictures up the skirts of women inside the Jones Valley Target.

Police believe he has done the same thing at other stores around the valley.

If you know who he or any others on this list is Huntsville Police want to hear from you.

Gregory Kirk is wanted for theft by deception, if his name sounds familiar it’s because he has been on WAFF 48 News before. Multiple people came to us informing us that Kirk scammed them out of a lot of money by promising a pool but never delivering.

Kerra Edwards is wanted on a trafficking charge. Authorities say she moved Methamphetamine into our area.

Jamari Battle is accused of robbing someone at gun point.

Sidney Davis is wanted for trafficking Fentanyl into our area.

James Battle is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

