Attorneys advance wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of Travis Banks’ family

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Family members of a man who died in the Guntersville Jail in 2021 may learn what led to his death.

Travis Banks’ family was left without answers after he died while in custody in July 2021. They don’t know why he was arrested or how he died of an overdose after being under the surveillance of jail guards for 48 hours.

The family’s attorneys filed a lawsuit in January 2022 but several motions were filed that put it into legal limbo. Now they say the lawsuit is finally moving forward.

“I’m looking at it as a small win and a step forward for the family,” Banks’ god-sister Unique Dunston said. She’s been organizing events and protests in honor of Travis Banks since he passed away.

While Dunston is organizing in the streets, attorneys Johnathon Austin and Richard Rice are fighting for answers in court.

“It shouldn’t take us to have to go all the way to court and now even possibly to appellate court, if they decide to appeal, to get answers that the family should have without any intervention from anyone,” Austin said.

Since they filed the first lawsuit, the attorneys have been battling orders from the judge to amend their complaint and requests from the defendants to dismiss the lawsuit.

The family is suing individual police officers James Compton, Matthew Plyant and Joshua Hatley.

The judge denied Officer Plyant’s motion to dismiss the case this week. His attorney asserted that Officer Plyant should have qualified immunity but that didn’t hold up in this case. Rice alleges the officers used excessive force by tasing Travis while in handcuffs. Plus, Rice alleges the officers did not provide adequate medical care.

“We believe that Travis was having a mental health crisis or some type of medical emergency,” said Rice. “It was something that would have been obvious to even a lay person and it was observable for many hours.”

Related: Medical expert claims inconsistencies in coroner’s report for 2021 death at Guntersville Jail

Now, the attorneys can proceed with their case. They are set to have a ‘planning party’ with the defendants and their attorneys by Monday. Then, they want to examine the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) investigation into Banks’ case.

“After we obtain that and go through it, then we would want to fill in any gaps or follow up on anything that is raising any red flags for us through the formal discovery processes,” said Rice.

“Now that we have this hurdle out of the way, we are hoping and praying that we can finally get some answers and find out what happened to Travis,” said Dunston.

WAFF 48’s Megan Plotka reached out to the City of Guntersville and the Guntersville Police Department for a comment but they have not responded. Plotka also filed two Freedom of Information Act requests for Banks’ arrest report, body camera footage and security footage of the moments leading up to Banks’ death.

Related: Autopsy results of man who died in Guntersville Jail over 2 years ago released

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.