Asbury High School forms first marching band in school history

35 Asbury students form first ever marching band
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ASBURY, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time in school history, Asbury High School has a new marching and concert band.

“We didn’t have a large number of students that were involved in fine arts. My first year here we didn’t have a choir or a band, it was just general music courses,” said band director Austin Lee.

Asbury High School band and choir director Austin Lee has spearheaded a new program to get more students involved in fine arts. After years of no music at the high school, Lee says 35 students in grades 8-12 have formed a marching and concert band.

“Within the last year, we have added opportunities for close to 20 percent of our kids to be involved,” Lee said.

Lee believes marching bands help boost morale at sporting events like football and basketball, but most importantly, it expands knowledge in these young minds.

“Learning how to read, learning how to count, learning music history, you’re developing skills but you’re also learning a new language,” said Lee.

This is the band’s first semester of learning, yet Lee has already seen it have a positive impact on his students.

“I’ve already seen this semester, since we’ve got some instruments in hand, that grades improved. In fact, just this morning I had a teacher brag on two kids that have been trouble makers before and their behavior has tightened up,” said Lee.

One state representative is standing in support of the new band. Wes Kitchens presented $10,000 to Lee and his students to help buy new equipment and kickstart the program.

“This was a way that we could try to help bring awareness to that and help them get their band program going to really give students the opportunity to really participate in some of the fine arts,” Kitchen said.

