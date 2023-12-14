Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

All Decatur cops file appeals over discipline in Steve Perkins case

Former U.S. Attorney speaks on federal civil rights lawsuit against City of Decatur
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - All of the Decatur police officers connected to the fatal shooting of Steve Perkins have appealed their disciplinary action, officials told WAFF on Thursday.

Perkins was shot and killed outside of his home in the early hours of Sept. 29 by Decatur police officers after an altercation with a tow truck driver.

A civil rights lawsuit filed earlier this week identified the officers involved in the case as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukkadam, Joey Williams, and Vance Summers.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced last week that three of the officers would be fired while the fourth would be on an unpaid suspension.

Bowling added the officers wouldn’t be identified unless they filed appeals but the civil rights lawsuit filed by Perkins family attorney Lee Merritt named them.

Thursday was the last day the officers could appeal their disciplinary action. The appeals will now go to the city’s personnel board.

The civil rights lawsuit asked for an amount of money that could ‘cripple’ the City of Decatur.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

The victim of Wednesday night's fatal shooting in Madison County has been identified. Madison...
Victim in fatal Madison County shooting identified as 38-year-old Grant man
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
7 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, NWS confirms
According to Court documents, Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood says ADOC forced him to sign this waiver in...
Lawsuit filed over AL death row inmate’s upcoming nitrogen hypoxia execution, claims religious liberty being violated
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Bradley Brothers of Albertville was...
Albertville man accused of trafficking meth in Marshall County