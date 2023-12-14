All Decatur cops file appeals over discipline in Steve Perkins case

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - All of the Decatur police officers connected to the fatal shooting of Steve Perkins have appealed their disciplinary action, officials told WAFF on Thursday.

Perkins was shot and killed outside of his home in the early hours of Sept. 29 by Decatur police officers after an altercation with a tow truck driver.

A civil rights lawsuit filed earlier this week identified the officers involved in the case as Bailey Marquette, Christopher Mukkadam, Joey Williams, and Vance Summers.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced last week that three of the officers would be fired while the fourth would be on an unpaid suspension.

Bowling added the officers wouldn’t be identified unless they filed appeals but the civil rights lawsuit filed by Perkins family attorney Lee Merritt named them.

Thursday was the last day the officers could appeal their disciplinary action. The appeals will now go to the city’s personnel board.

The civil rights lawsuit asked for an amount of money that could ‘cripple’ the City of Decatur.

