Albertville man accused of trafficking meth in Marshall County

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Bradley Brothers of Albertville was arrested for trafficking meth.(MCSO)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Albertville man was arrested after he was allegedly trafficking meth in Marshall County.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office said 51-year-old Bradley Brothers was pulled over on Asbury Road on Thursday for having an expired tag.

A search of Brothers’ car turned up about 10.5 ounces of meth, authorities said.

Authorities added that Brothers had a probation violation out of DeKalb County.

Brothers was charged with trafficking meth and is being held in the county jail without bond.

