Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

7 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, NWS confirms

The newest confirmed tornado touched down in Clay County near the state line and continued into Monroe County, Kentucky.
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The National Weather Service said Thursday a seventh tornado touched down in Middle Tennessee during an outbreak on Saturday.

The newly discovered tornado touched down near Harlan Crossroads in Clay County and traveled 2.51 miles into Monroe County, Kentucky. The National Weather Service determined this to be an EF-1 tornado.

It touched down on Barber Shop Road near the Kentucky state line as an EF-0 and intensified into Kentucky and caused roof and siding damage to several chicken barns on Harlans Crossroads. A home also lost its porch and part of its roof on Red Hill-Beech Grove Road. A few more trees were blown down west of Beech Groves-Boles Road before the tornado lifted.

Storm surveyors also uncovered new data on Thursday and extended the length of the tornado that touched down in Nashville and traveled through Madison, Hendersonville and Gallatin.

Related coverage
6 tornadoes confirmed in Middle Tennessee during outbreak
NWS: Tornado outbreak one of strongest in nearly 20 years

The EF-2 tornado touched down five miles north of Nashville at 4:39 p.m. and traveled 35 miles before lifting five miles northwest of Hartsville at 5:27 p.m. The weather service found scattered trees to be blown down along Lauderdale Lane and Homer Scott Road before crossing Highway 231 into Trousdale County. Trees continued to be blown down on Browning Branch Road and a home suffered significant roof and porch damage on Hawkins Branch Road. Eventually, the tornado lifted near Shephard Hollow Lane.

Previously, the National Weather Service confirmed these tornados in Middle Tennessee:

  • Tornado 1: Stewart and Montgomery counties, EF-1, 1:20 p.m.-1:30 p.m., 7.10 miles
  • Tornado 2: Montgomery, Todd and Logan counties, EF-3, 1:41 p.m.-1:56 p.m., 42.91 miles
  • Tornado 3: Dickson County, EF-2, 3:29 p.m.-3:39 p.m., 5.83 miles
  • Tornado 4: Dickson and Cheatham counties, EF-2, 4:03 p.m.-4:24 p.m., 14.29 miles
  • Tornado 5: Robertson County, EF-2, 4:19 p.m.-4:24 p.m., 3.5 miles
  • Tornado 6: Davidson, Sumner and Trousdale counties, EF-2, 4:39 p.m.-5:27 p.m., 35.02 miles
  • NEW Tornado 7: Clay and Monroe counties, EF-1, 6:07 p.m.-6:11 p.m., 2.51 miles

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

The victim of Wednesday night's fatal shooting in Madison County has been identified. Madison...
Victim in fatal Madison County shooting identified as 38-year-old Grant man
According to Court documents, Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood says ADOC forced him to sign this waiver in...
Lawsuit filed over AL death row inmate’s upcoming nitrogen hypoxia execution, claims religious liberty being violated
Three of the Decatur police officers connected to the fatal shooting of Steve Perkins appealed...
All Decatur cops file appeals over discipline in Steve Perkins case
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Bradley Brothers of Albertville was...
Albertville man accused of trafficking meth in Marshall County