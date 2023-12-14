10 perfect gifts for pet parents
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Pet parents mean business when it comes to the health and well-being of their fur babies. So this Christmas get them something that both they and their pet will enjoy! Here are 10 gift ideas for pet parents, broken down into two categories: cats and dogs.
Gifts for dog parents:
Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set
Have you seen the dogs on TikTok who’ve learned to speak through buttons? This set allows dog parents to record their voice to help their furry friend communicate hunger or need to use the bathroom!
FABLE The Game Treat Dispensing Dog Toy
If your pet parent has a fast eater, get them this game. It brings out the dog’s natural instincts and they’re rewarded with a treat.
Portable Dog Bed
This is great for the dog parents who bring their dog everywhere they go! No longer shall they be subjected to sitting on cold concrete or in dirt. Machine washable and lightweight, this can be kept in the back of the car for easy access!
Wild One Poop Bags
These bags come in a variety of colors and are eco-friendly! They are truly the perfect walking companion.
Diggs Passenger Carrier
If you have a dog parent who loves to travel, make it easier on their pet with this carrier. It’s ideal for plane and car travel and comes in 4 neutral colors. It also just happens to be 5-star crash-rated!
Gifts for cat parents:
App Monitoring Water Fountain
Every cat parent should know how much water their kitty is drinking. This fountain connects to an app on your phone and will tell you accurate, real-time details on their water consumption.
Raised Food Bowl
Great for protecting whiskers and avoiding spinal strain, this raised bowl comes in super fun colors!
Interactive Cat Toy
For busy cat parents who can’t play all day, this interactive toy will keep cats entertained for hours.
Cat Carrying Bag
What cat parents don’t want to bring their kitty on an adventure? With this bag, the cat can go wherever their owner does.
Tunnel Bed
Encourage play, scratching, and relaxation all with this one bed!
