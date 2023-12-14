Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
10 perfect gifts for pet parents

Find the perfect gift for the pet parent in your life
Find the perfect gift for the pet parent in your life(Ellen McDonald)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Pet parents mean business when it comes to the health and well-being of their fur babies. So this Christmas get them something that both they and their pet will enjoy! Here are 10 gift ideas for pet parents, broken down into two categories: cats and dogs.

Gifts for dog parents:

Hunger for Words Talking Pet Starter Set

TEACH your pet to speak like Stella the dog with these recordable buttons for dogs!
TEACH your pet to speak like Stella the dog with these recordable buttons for dogs!(Amazon)

Have you seen the dogs on TikTok who’ve learned to speak through buttons? This set allows dog parents to record their voice to help their furry friend communicate hunger or need to use the bathroom!

FABLE The Game Treat Dispensing Dog Toy

Stimulate your pet both mentally and physically with these food puzzles for dogs.
Stimulate your pet both mentally and physically with these food puzzles for dogs.(Amazon)

If your pet parent has a fast eater, get them this game. It brings out the dog’s natural instincts and they’re rewarded with a treat.

Portable Dog Bed

It's important for your pet to have a comfortable, sleep or as a dog training mat for place....
It's important for your pet to have a comfortable, sleep or as a dog training mat for place. The Mat is filled with non-clumping, high quality polyester fibers to ensure the dog mats for sleeping are comfortable no matter where they stay.(Amazon)

This is great for the dog parents who bring their dog everywhere they go! No longer shall they be subjected to sitting on cold concrete or in dirt. Machine washable and lightweight, this can be kept in the back of the car for easy access!

Wild One Poop Bags

Designed to take care of business after your dog takes care of theirs, their eco-friendly,...
Designed to take care of business after your dog takes care of theirs, their eco-friendly, blush-colored bags are made from corn starch and are extra thick, leak proof, and unscented.(Amazon)

These bags come in a variety of colors and are eco-friendly! They are truly the perfect walking companion.

Diggs Passenger Carrier

Ideal for car and plane travel
Ideal for car and plane travel(Diggs)

If you have a dog parent who loves to travel, make it easier on their pet with this carrier. It’s ideal for plane and car travel and comes in 4 neutral colors. It also just happens to be 5-star crash-rated!

Gifts for cat parents:

App Monitoring Water Fountain

Easily set a hydration goal in the app, and the PETLIBRO Dockstream App Monitoring Cat Water...
Easily set a hydration goal in the app, and the PETLIBRO Dockstream App Monitoring Cat Water Fountain will track your cat’s drinking volume, frequency, and time, allowing you to better understand your cat’s health condition.(Amazon)

Every cat parent should know how much water their kitty is drinking. This fountain connects to an app on your phone and will tell you accurate, real-time details on their water consumption.

Raised Food Bowl

The MS Cat Bowl is uniquely designed with a 20° tilt and raised 3.9in to help alleviate your...
The MS Cat Bowl is uniquely designed with a 20° tilt and raised 3.9in to help alleviate your cat's spine burden and relieve whisker fatigue, effectively reduces vomiting or discomfort while cats eat, making it more comfortable for your furry friend to eat(Amazon)

Great for protecting whiskers and avoiding spinal strain, this raised bowl comes in super fun colors!

Interactive Cat Toy

As a high energy cat toy, Cheerble ball is specially designed for active, bored, lazy cats.
As a high energy cat toy, Cheerble ball is specially designed for active, bored, lazy cats.(Amazon)

For busy cat parents who can’t play all day, this interactive toy will keep cats entertained for hours.

Cat Carrying Bag

The unique and popular space capsule design makes your pet feel safer, comfortable and lets it...
The unique and popular space capsule design makes your pet feel safer, comfortable and lets it have a broader vision of the outside(Amazon)

What cat parents don’t want to bring their kitty on an adventure? With this bag, the cat can go wherever their owner does.

Tunnel Bed

MOMOGA Cat Peekaboo Cave is made of high-quality felt material that is soft, durable and...
MOMOGA Cat Peekaboo Cave is made of high-quality felt material that is soft, durable and environmentally friendly without causing any irritation or allergies to cats.(Amazon)

Encourage play, scratching, and relaxation all with this one bed!

