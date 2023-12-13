What’s coming up at Broadway Theatre League Huntsville

Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Having already had so many amazing productions take the stage, you’d think that it couldn’t possibly get better for Broadway Theatre League Huntsville...but you’d be wrong.

There are still so many amazing shows coming up throughout the rest of the season!

Mean Girls: December 15-17 (get tickets here)

To Kill a Mockingbird: February 16-18 (get tickets here)

The Simon & Garfunkel Story: March 7 (get tickets here)

Jesus Christ Superstar: March 15-17 (get tickets here)

Pretty Woman The Musical: May 10-12 (get tickets here)

You can also Enter 12 Days of Giveaways for a chance to win tickets to a show!

