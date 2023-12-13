Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
What to get your parents or in-laws this Christmas from Amazon

By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Parents and in-laws are not always the easiest to buy for. So, I’ve compiled a list of some of my favorite things!

The CouchConsole

This is the gift you never knew you needed
This is the gift you never knew you needed

This is the ultimate “I did not know I needed this” gift. This completely modular tray is equipped with a self-balancing cupholder, a charging port, storage space, an armrest, and MORE! This is great for the parents or in-laws who love to snuggle up on the couch.

Weighted Heating Pad for Neck & Shoulders

The glass beads are evenly dispersed throughout the pad to fit your neck and shoulders better....
The glass beads are evenly dispersed throughout the pad to fit your neck and shoulders better. It effectively soothes muscle tension and soreness, and instantly relieves neck, shoulder, and upper back pain.

This is a super practical option that will provide all-year relaxation that can be achieved in the comfort of their home.

Ember Temperature Control Mug

Perfect Gift for a Life Well Sipped
Perfect Gift for a Life Well Sipped

Who doesn’t want warm coffee or tea all day long? This is perfect for perpetual sippers!

Candle Warmer Lamp

With a 50-watt halogen warming bulb (included), the candle warmer lamp provides a safe and...
With a 50-watt halogen warming bulb (included), the candle warmer lamp provides a safe and eco-friendly way to enjoy candles. No open flame, no smoke, no soot, no pollution, and reducing fire risk.

This is a great gift for a new mother-in-law. Pair it with a nice candle and BAM... you have an amazing gift on your hands.

Firewood Carrier

Not only a firewood carrier,to keep wood chips inside and not scattered on floor, for firepit,...
Not only a firewood carrier,to keep wood chips inside and not scattered on floor, for firepit, grilling and pretty much everything about outdoors; But also it can be used for other carrying or storage purposes such as: tools, picnic, camping, packing, kid toys, as a generous fashion holder.

Is your dad or father-in-law an outdoorsman? This carrier will make building fires easier than ever. Maybe even start a Christmas tradition of spending quality time by a campfire!

Our Place Perfect Pot

One (truly) Perfect Pot that replaces multiple pots in your kitchen. Boil, bake, steam,...
One (truly) Perfect Pot that replaces multiple pots in your kitchen. Boil, bake, steam, braise, and more.

Looking for a higher-end gift? Look no further. Our Place offers elevated cookware that’s meant to replace common kitchen items. This pot offers longevity and will look beautiful displayed on any stovetop.

Pickleball Starter Set

Designed specifically for beginners and new-to-pickleball players, this widebody pickleball...
Designed specifically for beginners and new-to-pickleball players, this widebody pickleball paddle set combines power, control, and a remarkable feel, making it ideal for perfecting your shots.

Pickleball has been THE sport of the year seemingly. Parents and in-laws everywhere are obsessed.

Electric Wine Chiller

This wine bottle chiller is made of a high-quality brushed metal refrigerated inner barrel and...
This wine bottle chiller is made of a high-quality brushed metal refrigerated inner barrel and stainless steel lasing, it can hold a single 750ml standard-sized wine bottle. Its portable and elegant design allows it to use in a small kitchen, condo, cottage, RV, bar, office, etc. Enjoy your wine anytime, anywhere!

Do you have a wine lover to shop for? Get them an electric chiller so the party never has to stop.

