What to get your parents or in-laws this Christmas from Amazon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Parents and in-laws are not always the easiest to buy for. So, I’ve compiled a list of some of my favorite things!
The CouchConsole
This is the ultimate “I did not know I needed this” gift. This completely modular tray is equipped with a self-balancing cupholder, a charging port, storage space, an armrest, and MORE! This is great for the parents or in-laws who love to snuggle up on the couch.
Weighted Heating Pad for Neck & Shoulders
This is a super practical option that will provide all-year relaxation that can be achieved in the comfort of their home.
Ember Temperature Control Mug
Who doesn’t want warm coffee or tea all day long? This is perfect for perpetual sippers!
Candle Warmer Lamp
This is a great gift for a new mother-in-law. Pair it with a nice candle and BAM... you have an amazing gift on your hands.
Firewood Carrier
Is your dad or father-in-law an outdoorsman? This carrier will make building fires easier than ever. Maybe even start a Christmas tradition of spending quality time by a campfire!
Our Place Perfect Pot
Looking for a higher-end gift? Look no further. Our Place offers elevated cookware that’s meant to replace common kitchen items. This pot offers longevity and will look beautiful displayed on any stovetop.
Pickleball Starter Set
Pickleball has been THE sport of the year seemingly. Parents and in-laws everywhere are obsessed.
Electric Wine Chiller
Do you have a wine lover to shop for? Get them an electric chiller so the party never has to stop.
