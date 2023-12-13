TVL Teens helps bring Christmas to Harris Home for Children in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The holidays are all about giving back. If you still have some giving left in your heart this Christmas season, what better way than to provide a Christmas morning filled with gifts for underprivileged teens in your community?

That’s where TVL Teens steps in. WAFF’s lifestyle show Tennessee Valley Living has partnered with Harris Home for Children in Huntsville to make sure that all of the teen boys living there have a Christmas filled with everything they could want.

“We’ve had kids that have never even had a tree in their home,” said Reginald McKenzie, Executive Director of Harris Home for Chrildren.

McKenzie said this is the heartbreaking reality for many of the foster children living at Harris Home. Growing up, Christmas may have just felt like any other day.

But now, while the boys reside at Harris Home, the Huntsville community has gone above and beyond to provide them with a Christmas that they will never forget. This is exactly where TVL Teens comes into play.

“We felt called to do a drive specifically for this age group,” said Tennessee Valley Living host Payton Walker. “A lot of drives at Christmas time are geared towards little ones and their toys and we felt like 13 to even 21-year-old age group kind of get forgotten about.”

The Tennessee Valley Living team is collecting items from Christmas wish lists created by the young men. Those lists are posted on our website and members of the community have shown up bringing loads of gifts in for these boys.

“We weren’t really sure what it was going to look like but it has been absolutely amazing to see the community pour in in such a special way,” Walker said. “People have been dropping off truly almost everything on these kid’s lists.”

One by one each boy’s list is being checked off. Now, we even have a room at the WAFF station that is filled to the brim with items for each boy.

Mckenzie said every year the community gives and gives to these children, but this year has exceeded expectations.

“In my 32 years I have not seen this kind of love and compassion and everybody pulling together to make this happen, so the kids are going to be happy,” McKenzie said.

The last day to donate to the drive is December 15th. If you would like to donate, click here. You will find all of the boys’ lists, purchase what you would like, and drop your donation off at WAFF during business hours. We will greet you at the front door with a very big thank you from all of us here at WAFF!

