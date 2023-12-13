Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Tigers invade Huntsville

Auburn Men’s basketball faces UNC-Asheville at Probst Arena in Huntsville
The Auburn Tigers men's basketball program faces UNC-Asheville Wednesday December 12, 2023 in Huntsville, Alabama.
By Carl Prather
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Sold out. Standing room only. That’s tph power of Auburn athletics across the Yellowhammer State. Wednesday December 13, the Auburn Tigers invade Huntsville to face UNC-Asheville in a neutral site basketball game.

It will be Auburn’s sixth road contest in their first nine games of the season.

“I’m grateful to the Auburn family for showing up,” Auburn Head Coach Bruce Pearl said during his weekly Press Conference. “We’re goin up to Huntsville, and that building is already sold out. It was sold out in I think back week from when the tickets went on sale. That’s just the way family is. So you understand the responsibility that I have to have for my team to be competitive, because I’m just so appreciate and grateful of the support that we get.”

The Tigers also have North Alabama ties on their roster. Former Buckhorn High standout Denver Jones, and former UAH Chargers standout Chaney Johnson will return to the Valley in what will be a raucous crowd and atmosphere.

“You get to bring the campus to them,” Pearl added. “And the same thing in Huntsville. We have an unbelievable fan base in Huntsville. Huntsville’s the one part of the state, you get a feel like it’s more 5-50 when it comes to Alabama and Auburn in Huntsville than you do almost anywhere else. Because maybe with the exception of maybe down in LA, in Lower Alabama here, where Auburn’s got a little more than Alabama. Everywhere else is Roll Tide, up there, we’ve got a fighting chance in Huntsville. So I’ve been trying to get there to reward our fan base up there.”

Tip off between the Tigers and Bulldogs is set for 7 PM.

