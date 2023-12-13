Man assaulted by former Sheffield Police officer sues for $50 million

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals man who was assaulted by Sheffield Police Department officers in 2022 is now suing those same officers.

Demarcus Key, 44 is suing former Sheffield Lieutenant Max Dotson, Tyler Barnett, Ryan Wells, Sergeant Brian Perry, and the cities of Sheffield and Florence for $50 million.

Key says Dotson and the other officers listed attacked him inside a Florence store a year ago. Key stated that Dotson hit him in the face multiple times in the face, bloodying his nose and mouth as well as being threatened with a gun.

Dotson approached Key at Good Spirits, Inc. and asked him about something involving his daughter. Key told Dotson that he did not know him or his daughter, this is when Dotson punched him in the face leading to a fight. Dotson then stepped back and pulled out his gun on Key.

Months later on March 23, Dotson was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and menacing. He was also terminated from the Sheffield Police Department.

He was found guilty on all charges and was sentenced to two and a half years in jail. Now Dotson is attempting to appeal his conviction.

Here is the entire statement released by Key’s attorneys:

The Roderick Van Daniel Law Firm, LLC. is also representing Marvin Long. Long was also allegedly attacked by Dotson alongside other Sheffield Police Officers and Colbert County Deputies in June 2021. One of those officers, who had a K-9, was Sgt. Nick Risner. Risner was shot and killed in the line of duty in October 2021.

