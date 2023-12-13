Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Satanic Temple plans ‘After School Satan Club’ at Memphis elementary school

By Jacob Gallant and Bria Bolden
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Satanic Temple, an organization based out of Massachusetts, is planning an “After School Satan Club” at a Memphis elementary school.

The group made the announcement that the club will launch on January 10 at Chimneyrock Elementary School, the first of its kind in the State of Tennessee.

The Satanic Temple’s flyer explicitly states that event is not endorsed nor sponsored by Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

MSCS provided this statement on the club:

The organization points out there’s a Christian club at Chimneyrock Elementary School, and legally, they have every right to have a club at the school after hours.

But some of the parents and grandparents tell Action News 5, they still have lots of questions.

“I think it’s B.S.,” said parent Courtney Dennis. “I think it needs to be held somewhere else and not a school.”

“We don’t go to a school unless there is another religious club operating,” said June Everett, the national campaign director for “After School Satan Club” for The Satanic Temple.

She says Chimneyrock parents reached out to them about bringing the after-hours club to the school.

Everett says a 2001 Supreme Court ruling gives them and The Good News Club, which is a “Bible club” sponsored by Child Evangelism Fellowship, the right to be at the K through 5 school.

“I’m about to come unglued right now,” said grandparent Jenny Kincaid. “I cannot believe – this is a kindergarten through fifth-grade school, and they’re letting a Satanic club come in here?”

Everett says The Satanic Temple does not believe in literal or supernatural Satan and is separate from the Church of Satan.

Despite the name, The Satanic Temple’s mission states that they do not attempt to convert children to any religious ideology.

“The Satanic Temple is a non-theistic religion that views Satan as a literary figure who represents a metaphorical construct of rejecting tyranny and championing the human mind and spirit,” their website reads.

But parents still have questions about what the club will do.

“It’s going to be where our children are,” said grandparent Tonya Vester. “We should have had some earlier notification. A chance to say, maybe this is not something the parents here would like.”

Everett tells us typical activities are science and arts and crafts-oriented.

She says they also do community projects.

Chimneyrock will be The Satanic Temple’s fifth active club in the country announced this year.

“I like to believe that people that don’t agree with us and don’t believe we should be allowed equal access into the same schools that these other clubs are renting, that this is a reminder of what a great a free country that we live in,” said Everett. “It’s the First Amendment at work.”

Permission slips are not being sent home with students, but they do have one to participate.

The after-school club is set to launch January 10, 2024.

A “permission slip” is available for parents to sign by clicking here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TONIGHT. A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED for Colbert,...
TORNADO WATCH is issued through 11 P.M. for parts of Tennessee Valley

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Go into the new year more financially savvy with these investment lessons from 2023
Help give the boys of Harris Home for Children a Christmas to remember
TVL Teens helps bring Christmas to Harris Home for Children in Huntsville
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
TVL Teens helps bring Christmas to Harris Home for Children
WAFF AM 6:00-6:30am – Syncbak
Go into the new year more financially savvy with these investment lessons from 2023
MCPSS teacher placed on administrative leave following classroom controversy
MCPSS teacher placed on administrative leave following classroom controversy