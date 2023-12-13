Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Residents weigh in on proposed route changes for Huntsville transit

Several people weighed in on changes the Huntsville Transit Department wants to make to bus routes across the city.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several people weighed in on changes the Huntsville Transit Department wants to make to bus routes across the city.

City officials laid out the proposed route changes for residents to see at Wednesday’s transit meeting.

Routes 3, 7, 8, and 9 will all see changes.

The changes will impact riders getting off and on buses on Jordan Lane, Sparkman Road, Oakwood Avenue and several others.

A bus rider WAFF 48 spoke with echoed her dismay about changes coming to the route she takes.

“A lot of people are upset because a lot of people live on that Oakwood Street going out to that Walmart, and they say they’re going to have to walk a really long ways to either go up to Sparkman or Pulaski Pike in order to catch the bus,” said rider Gail Schuler.

The Huntsville Public Transportation Department will take comment from residents as they move forward.

Route changes will go into effect on January 15th.

