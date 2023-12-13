A pleasant afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds and nice. Temps near 60 degrees. For tonight, partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the middle 30s by daybreak Thursday. Thursday will be the best day of the week with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will be near 60 degrees. Thursday night, a few clouds. Temps will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be a nice end to the work and school week with a mix of sun and clouds overhead. High temps will be in the middle to upper 50s.

For the weekend, mainly dry Saturday with a chance of shower sat night and early Sunday. High temps this weekend will be in the 50s, overnight low temps around 40 degrees. Dry for early next week with temps remaining in the 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.