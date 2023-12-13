Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Mobile woman searching for painting that was accidentally donated to Goodwill

Painting donated to Goodwill by mistake
By Shelby Myers
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Sometimes, you just have to let social media do its thing. Taylor West was hoping the power of Facebook would come through for her. So far it has.

She said, “Social media has blown my mind. Last I checked I had over 3,000 shares.”

West made a post on Facebook. It said in part, “In the chaos of moving my sweet, sweet mother in law accidentally donated this painting to Goodwill...”

West told FOX10 News, “It’s a big piece. It’s fragile, so we decided to take it as the last load, put it in my mother in law’s garage for the time being. They’re also moving. She accidentally loaded it up and took it to Goodwill. We called goodwill. We went to Goodwill. They remember seeing it but they no longer had it.”

West said people on social media even commented on her post confirming they had seen the painting at the Goodwill on Azalea, but when they went to look, it was gone. Someone must have quickly snatched it up.

West really wanted to find it. She said it was a sentimental surprise from her husband on their first Christmas married.

“My husband’s best friend’s wife painted it for us. I saw it on her Etsy shop and was like, I want this painting. When my husband convinced me that it was sold I had reached out to her to try to buy it. Lo and behold, he had bought it and we got back from our honeymoon. He gifted it to me,” said West.

West was even offering to pay the person back for it. She hopes one day, they will all get a good laugh out of the case of the missing mural.

West said, “I think it’s kind of just made a joke in the family now of everything that’s in the garage as we’re making goodwill runs. It’s like make sure you check every box every piece. We’re paying a little bit more attention and definitely trying to laugh about it and I’m just really hoping that my mother in law will laugh about it soon.”

West told FOX10 News someone has since come forward and offered to return the painting.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that...
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi
FILE - The Tesla company logo shines off the rear deck of an unsold 2020 Model X at a Tesla...
Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in US to fix system that monitors drivers using Autopilot
Man killed in shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.
Deputies arrest man following deadly shooting on Wedgewood Terrace Rd. in Madison Co.

Latest News

The victim of Wednesday night's fatal shooting in Madison County has been identified. Madison...
Victim in fatal Madison County shooting identified as 38-year-old Grant man
Tornado on the ground in Montgomery County.
7 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee, NWS confirms
According to Court documents, Rev. Dr. Jeff Hood says ADOC forced him to sign this waiver in...
Lawsuit filed over AL death row inmate’s upcoming nitrogen hypoxia execution, claims religious liberty being violated
Three of the Decatur police officers connected to the fatal shooting of Steve Perkins appealed...
All Decatur cops file appeals over discipline in Steve Perkins case
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said 51-year-old Bradley Brothers of Albertville was...
Albertville man accused of trafficking meth in Marshall County