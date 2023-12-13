Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

MCPSS teacher placed on administrative leave following classroom controversy

The mother says she received a gut-wrenching phone call from an administrator last Monday.
MCPSS teacher placed on administrative leave following classroom controversy
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 10:38 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has learned that a Mobile middle school teacher has been placed on administrative leave.

The teacher is accused of verbally abusing and ridiculing a sixth-grade student. According to municipal court records, the teacher is facing a harassment charge. The mother and her daughter want to remain anonymous but say it happened at Pillans Middle School. FOX10 News is also not identifying the teacher, because she hasn’t been arrested yet.

The mother says she received a gut-wrenching phone call from an administrator last Monday. ”The school called and told me that my daughter was involved in an incident at the school. And that her teacher had violated the school rules,” the mother said.

She says her daughter and another student were exchanging words when the teacher got involved in the conversation. From there the mother says the teacher began bullying her child...pulling her hair, calling her ugly, and talking about the way she dressed. She says her daughter has never been spoken to in that way and wouldn’t expect it from someone who is supposed to be setting a positive example.

”She degraded her as a child from her head to her toes. She just made her feel like not the beautiful young little girl that she is. It just hurts. It hurts because she touched her in an inappropriate way and belittled her,” the mother said emotionally. “It broke me as a woman and a mother. Who’s sitting up talking to our kids like this? You’re supposed to be teaching them.”

Mobile police say the teacher will be arrested and charged with harassment, which is a misdemeanor. The school system says the teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TONIGHT. A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED for Colbert,...
TORNADO WATCH is issued through 11 P.M. for parts of Tennessee Valley

Latest News

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
TVL Teens helps bring Christmas to Harris Home for Children
The Auburn Tigers men's basketball program faces UNC-Asheville Wednesday December 12, 2023 in...
Tigers invade Huntsville
Steve Perkins’ family attorney Lee Merritt held a press conference Tuesday morning announcing...
Steve Perkins’ family attorney Lee Merritt announces filing of federal civil rights lawsuit
A Shoals man who was assaulted by former Sheffield Police Lieutenant Max Dotson in 2022 is now...
Man assaulted by former Sheffield Police officer sues for $50 million