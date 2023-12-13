Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Man assaulted by former Sheffield Police officer sues for $50 million

A Shoals man who was assaulted by former Sheffield Police Lieutenant Max Dotson in 2022 is now...
A Shoals man who was assaulted by former Sheffield Police Lieutenant Max Dotson in 2022 is now suing him, other officers and the cities of Sheffield and Florence.(FL)
By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Shoals man who was assaulted by Sheffield Police Department officers in 2022 is now suing those same officers.

Demarcus Key, 44 is suing former Sheffield Lieutenant Max Dotson, Tyler Barnett, Ryan Wells, Sergeant Brian Perry, and the cities of Sheffield and Florence for $50 million.

Key says Dotson and the other officers listed attacked him inside a Florence store a year ago. Key stated that Dotson hit him in the face multiple times in the face, bloodying his nose and mouth as well as being threatened with a gun.

Key stated that Dotson hit him in the face multiple times in the face, bloodying his nose and...
Key stated that Dotson hit him in the face multiple times in the face, bloodying his nose and mouth as well as being threatened with a gun.(ALAC)
Sheffield police officer arrested on assault, harassment charges

Dotson approached Key at Good Spirits, Inc. and asked him about something involving his daughter. Key told Dotson that he did not know him or his daughter, this is when Dotson punched him in the face leading to a fight. Dotson then stepped back and pulled out his gun on Key.

Months later on March 23, Dotson was charged with assault, reckless endangerment and menacing. He was also terminated from the Sheffield Police Department.

He was found guilty on all charges and was sentenced to two and a half years in jail. Now Dotson is attempting to appeal his conviction.

Here is the entire statement released by Key’s attorneys:

Demarcus Key - Press Release by Javon Williams on Scribd

The Roderick Van Daniel Law Firm, LLC. is also representing Marvin Long. Long was also allegedly attacked by Dotson alongside other Sheffield Police Officers and Colbert County Deputies in June 2021. One of those officers, who had a K-9, was Sgt. Nick Risner. Risner was shot and killed in the line of duty in October 2021.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

The Auburn Tigers men's basketball program faces UNC-Asheville Wednesday December 12, 2023 in...
Tigers invade Huntsville
Steve Perkins’ family attorney Lee Merritt held a press conference Tuesday morning announcing...
Steve Perkins’ family attorney Lee Merritt announces filing of federal civil rights lawsuit
Rhonda Barksdale, the bus driver in Franklin County who was charged with 40 counts of...
Ex-Franklin Co. bus driver pleads guilty to DUI charges
A former Franklin County Schools bus driver is facing jail time after pleading guilty to...
Ex-Franklin County bus driver pleads guilty to driving bus while drunk