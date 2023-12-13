Mainly sunny & seasonal stretch continues

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. We will start off the day with a few passing clouds overhead and morning temperatures in the low to middle 30s.

Today will be mainly sunny to partly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s to even lower 60s. Winds today will be from the northeast between 5 to 10 miles per hour. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the middle 30s by daybreak Thursday. Thursday will likely be the best day of the week with ample sunshine and high temperatures near 60 degrees. Friday will be a nice end to the work and school week with a mix of sun and clouds overhead, high temps will be in the middle to upper 50s.

The weekend forecast is a bit tricky at the moment with models not in great agreement for our rainfall chances for Saturday and Sunday. For now, highs will likely be in the middle to upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday with chances for scattered showers both days… check back for the latest.

