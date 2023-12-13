Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Lauderdale County jury finds Kyle Seeley competent to stand trial

A jury decided that Kyle Seeley is competent to stand trial. He's facing multiple attempted murder charges.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Lauderdale County jury decided that a man facing multiple attempted murder charges is competent to stand trial, District Attorney Chris Connolly told WAFF 48 on Wednesday.

Kyle Seeley is accused of attacking six of his family members in 2021.

Deputies said Seeley attacked four of his family members with a machete and shot at two others with an antique gun. It happened at Seeley’s home in the Petersville-Underwood area of Lauderdale County on the morning of May 26, 2021.

Three of the victims were Seeley’s children all under the age of ten. Seeley barricaded himself in the home for hours in a standoff with authorities until they eventually had to throw tear gas in to get him out.

The jury’s decision was unanimous and the jury deliberated for just 15 minutes.

Seeley’s trial is slated for the week of April 15. He will remain in jail until the completion of that trial.

