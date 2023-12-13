Huntsville Police seek suspect in murder investigation

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police officers need your help finding a murder suspect.

Investigators are looking for Travis Santell Blackburn, 42, in connection to a fatal shooting on Fairview Farm Way. Officers said they were called there early Monday morning for a reported shooting. Officers said 31-year-old Jacobley Moore was killed. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Investigators have obtained a Capital Murder warrant for Blackburn in connection to the shooting. They said he is known to drive a 2002 dark green Cadillac Escalade with Alabama plate 47AT5C4. Officers said anyone who sees this car should not approach it, but call HPD Dispatch at 256-722-7100.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information on Blackburn’s whereabouts to call Investigator Putman at 256-427-5466.

