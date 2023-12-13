Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Huntsville Police seek suspect in murder investigation

Huntsville police are looking for Travis Santell Blackburn in connection to the fatal shooting of Jacobley Moore on Fairview Farm Way.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:37 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville police officers need your help finding a murder suspect.

Investigators are looking for Travis Santell Blackburn, 42, in connection to a fatal shooting on Fairview Farm Way. Officers said they were called there early Monday morning for a reported shooting. Officers said 31-year-old Jacobley Moore was killed. Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident.

Investigators have obtained a Capital Murder warrant for Blackburn in connection to the shooting. They said he is known to drive a 2002 dark green Cadillac Escalade with Alabama plate 47AT5C4. Officers said anyone who sees this car should not approach it, but call HPD Dispatch at 256-722-7100.

Investigators are encouraging anyone with information on Blackburn’s whereabouts to call Investigator Putman at 256-427-5466.

