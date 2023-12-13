Human remains found by hunter in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Lauderdale County Sheriff Joe Hamilton says human remains were found in Florence on Wednesday afternoon.

Hamilton says the body was found in a wooded area on County Rd. 6 west of Hwy. 157. He says officials are using ATVs to reach the body.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

