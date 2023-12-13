HPD: Portion of Clinton Ave. closed due to busted water main

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Clinton Ave. is closed due to a busted water main in front of Campus 805.

Huntsville Police says that eastbound and westbound lanes on Clinton Ave. will be closed while crews work on the main. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated once the roadway is reopened.

