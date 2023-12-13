How the jacket gets made: Reloved Apparel

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Reloved Apparel is a locally owned small business that is working to eliminate fast fashion. Founder Zoe Cordeiro hand sews all of the pieces and she showed us exactly how she does it.

How Zoe Cordeiro turns quilts into wearable pieces (Zoe Cordeiro)

For those interested in a customizable piece, email Zoe at relovedapparel.co@gmail.com. Pieces can also be found on her Etsy page as well as her Instagram.

