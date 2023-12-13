Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
How the jacket gets made: Reloved Apparel

Zoe shares how she makes quilts into jackets
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 3:12 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Reloved Apparel is a locally owned small business that is working to eliminate fast fashion. Founder Zoe Cordeiro hand sews all of the pieces and she showed us exactly how she does it.

How Zoe Cordeiro turns quilts into wearable pieces
How Zoe Cordeiro turns quilts into wearable pieces(Zoe Cordeiro)

For those interested in a customizable piece, email Zoe at relovedapparel.co@gmail.com. Pieces can also be found on her Etsy page as well as her Instagram.

