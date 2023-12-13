Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
HEMSI: Pedestrian injured after being hit by car on Oakwood Ave.

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car on Oakwood Ave. Wednesday afternoon.

Don Webster with HEMSI says the pedestrian was hit near the railroad tracks by Dairy Queen around 5:30 p.m. The pedestrian has been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that Oakwood Ave. is blocked between Meridian St. and Davidson St. due to the wreck.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

