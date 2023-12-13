Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

The Good Side: Santa

By Debra Alfarone and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 1:31 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The kids call him Santa Luke. He’s been taking requests and offering encouragement in Baltimore, Maryland generation after generation. But as you’ll see, he’s a Santa for everyone, everywhere, no matter your race, or age. This week, on “The Good Side”, National Correspondent Debra Alfarone introduces us to a Santa with a mission: to make the world a more inclusive and loving place.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TONIGHT. A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED for Colbert,...
TORNADO WATCH is issued through 11 P.M. for parts of Tennessee Valley

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons reporting
Lauderdale County jury finds Kyle Seeley competent to stand trial
Shop holiday party wear and last-minute gifts at Monkee's of Huntsville
Monkee's shares holiday event attire
Several people weighed in on changes the Huntsville Transit Department wants to make to bus...
Residents weigh in on proposed route changes for Huntsville transit
Several people weighed in on changes the Huntsville Transit Department wants to make to bus...
Residents weigh in on proposed route changes for Huntsville transit
This photo was found by dozens of miles away after tornadoes hit Clarksville, Tennessee.
Baby photo lost in tornado found intact miles away from home