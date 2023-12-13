Go into the new year more financially savvy with these investment lessons from 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we end 2023, it’s important to periodically review our financial positioning, and learn lessons to apply in the future. Take it from Certified Financial Planner Marshall Clay with The Welch Group.

Clay says the market price can be confusing, but it’s important to focus on the short-term and long-term takeaways when it comes to investing. “I think that it’s important to remember that over the short run, sentiment, just the feeling around the market, sometimes momentum can sort of build on itself, and that can drive the market in the short run,” Clay said. “But longer-term, it’s those underlying fundamentals that ultimately reign supreme.”

Put another way, short-term focuses on sentiment, while long-term focuses on fundamentals. The wealth management expert cites a popular stock that gained traction in the short term, but he says it remains to be seen if it pays off.

“Sometimes these narratives take hold, whether it be some sort of meme stock that a couple of years ago, there was a lot of euphoria around that,” Clay said. “But ultimately, the proof is in the pudding. When their stock price moves up, they have to validate that stock price through actual making of money.”

Another valuable lesson from 2023 is that debt still matters. From 2010 through 2022, we had historically low borrowing costs.

“That sort of changed over the last couple of years, and you’ve seen a lot of operational pressure on smaller companies, particularly in the small-cap space, that have been under extreme amounts of pressure from a price perspective because they have a high demand for borrowing,” Clay said.

Because of that, the financial specialist says debt still matters, which is why he says it’s important to do a deep dive into which businesses you align with and bet on. “When you’re looking at investments, obviously you want to look at companies that have really strong balance sheets that don’t necessarily have a huge demand for borrowing, particularly through this environment,” Clay said.

Finally, the wealth management expert says do not time the markets. You should manage your risk instead.

That means understanding what you own, rebalance your portfolio periodically, and use a dollar-cost averaging method, which is when you invest a fixed dollar amount regularly, regardless of the share price.

“So, if you’re a younger person and you’re making money, keep putting that money in your 401(k). If the market’s down, you just buy more, and you just do that again and again and again,” Clay said. “Save early, save often, and just own really high-quality stuff.”

For more ways to stay financially savvy, visit The Welch Group’s website.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.