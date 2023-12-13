Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
FDA recalls certain sodas sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi

The Food and Drug Administration recalled 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that were sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi.(KY3)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Food and Drug Administration issued a recall of 12-packs of Diet Coke, Fanta Orange, and Sprite that were sold in Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi.

The FDA said the recall was made due to the potential presence of “foreign material” in the cans of soda. It wasn’t made clear what foreign material may be inside the cans.

The impacted Diet Coke products are marked with Lot No. JAN2924MBD3 and UPC 49000028911. The cans have a best by date of January 29, 2024.

The recalled Fanta Orange products are marked with Lot No. JUL2924MBD3 and UPC code 49000030730. The cans have a best by date of July 29, 2024.

The affected Sprite products are labeled with Lot No. JUL2924MBD3 and UPC code 49000028928. The cans have a best by date of July 29, 2024.

According to the FDA, 417 cases of Diet Coke were recalled along with 14 cases of Fanta Orange and 1,557 cases of Sprite.

If you have any of the impacted products, do not consume them.

