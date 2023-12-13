Ex-Franklin Co. bus driver pleads guilty to DUI charges

FRANKLIN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A former Franklin County Schools bus driver is facing jail time after pleading guilty to driving a school bus full of children while under the influence.

Rhonda Barksdale pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance as well as the six counts of reckless endangerment.

The victims of those counts were ages five to 11.

Barksdale will serve a year sentence split between the jail and the community corrections program in Franklin County.

“This case has been pretty tense,” said Hal Hughston, Colbert County District Attorney. “It’s been one that’s gotten a lot of attention. It means a lot to a lot of families. The ability to get a plea agreement that the victims are happy with and not having to put them through what they experienced again is a win today.”

Barksdale was driving 40 children when Heather Malone saw her swerving on the road and decided to stop her in September of last year. Malone said she at first she thought the bus driver was having a health scare. However, when she got on the bus Malone said she knew right away that Barksdale was intoxicated.

”I had to risk my life and my two children to cross traffic and get in front of her to get her to stop,” Malone said.

Police charged Barksdale with 40 counts of reckless endangerment for each of the students she was driving around. The state dismissed most of those charges, however, after she pleaded guilty. Malone said she believes Barksdale deserves to be held accountable for all 40 counts.

“I feel like it was not justifiable to 40 different children for only six to be accounted for in her sentencing,” Malone said.

She said seeing the faces of those children after she stopped the bus will haunt her forever.

“I feel bad for all the kids and I hate that they have to relive it,” Malone said. “I spoke to one of the parents since then and he said his kids talk about it constantly. It’s a constant topic and in our household. And I know it had to be terrifying. I hate that I had to experience the aftermath just all of it from a different standpoint. I can’t imagine what they were going through.”

Barksdale will also have two years of probation and surrender her CDL license within 30 days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.