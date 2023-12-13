Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Environmental Comfort Systems giving away a heating & cooling system

Enter to win an heating and cooling system
Enter to win an heating and cooling system(Gray)
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Being comfortable in your home is one of the most important things, especially during the cold winter months and in the heat of the summer.

That’s why Environmental Comfort Systems is working to give back to their community and those in need this holiday season. You can enter to win a FREE heating and cooling system with a complementary installation now! This giveaway is only open to residents in the Decatur, Madison, Athens, and the surrounding communities within their service. They kindly request that only families with a genuine need participate in entering.

The giveaway closes TOMORROW at 5 p.m. and the chosen winner will be notified via a phone call or email. For more information or to nominate yourself or another family, visit https://envcomfort.com/give-back.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TONIGHT. A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED for Colbert,...
TORNADO WATCH is issued through 11 P.M. for parts of Tennessee Valley