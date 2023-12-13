Elmore Correctional inmate dead after assault, ADOC says

Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
An investigation is underway after an inmate-on-inmate assault at Elmore Correctional Facility turned deadly, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after an inmate-on-inmate assault at Elmore Correctional Facility turned deadly, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. ADOC said it’s investigating the death as a possible homicide.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday when a verbal altercation between inmates Derrek Wendell Martin and Antonio Twan Thomas turned physical.

Elmore Correctional inmate Derrek Wendell Martin (L) died Tuesday after an alleged assault by fellow inmate Antonio Thomas (R). The death is being investigated as a possible homicide.(Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)

ADOC said correctional staff found Martin conscious but on the floor. He was taken to Staton Health Care Unit “where his condition rapidly deteriorated.” He died from his injuries despite life-saving measures being taken, the department said.

ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division, or LESD, identified Thomas as the suspect and charges against him are pending.

Martin, 38, was serving a 20-year sentence for Possession of a Controlled Substance out of Lawrence County.

Thomas, 50, is serving a life sentence for Robbery I out of Montgomery County.

