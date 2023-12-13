Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

College athletes who transfer twice can play, for now, after a judge temporarily sets aside NCAA rule

The nation office of the NCAA is shown in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020.
The national office of the NCAA is shown in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 12, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By The Associated Press and JOHN RABY
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — College athletes who were denied the chance to play immediately after transferring a second time can return to competition, for now, after a federal judge issued a 14-day temporary restraining order Wednesday against the NCAA.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey in northern West Virginia issued the order against the NCAA from enforcing the transfer rule. A lawsuit filed by West Virginia and six other states alleged the rule’s waiver process violated federal antitrust law.

“I am granting and issuing a temporary restraining order for 14 days, enjoining the NCAA from enforcing the transfer eligibility rule, insofar as it requires the transferer to sit out for an academic year of residence, and the rule of restitution, NCAA bylaw 12-11-4-2, until a hearing on a preliminary injunction is heard Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, at 10 o’clock a.m.,” the judge said.

The NCAA didn’t immediately indicate whether it would appeal the ruling.

NCAA rules allow underclassmen to transfer once without having to sit out a year. But an additional transfer as an undergraduate generally requires the NCAA to grant a waiver allowing the athlete to compete immediately. Without it, the athlete would have to sit out for a year at the new school.

Last January, the NCAA implemented stricter guidelines for granting those waivers on a case-by-case basis.

The states involved in seeking the restraining order were Colorado, Illinois, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TONIGHT. A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED for Colbert,...
TORNADO WATCH is issued through 11 P.M. for parts of Tennessee Valley

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 29,...
House set for key vote on Biden impeachment inquiry as Republicans unite behind investigation
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Oval...
Biden gives remarks at infrastructure panel meeting
Several people weighed in on changes the Huntsville Transit Department wants to make to bus...
Residents weigh in on proposed route changes for Huntsville transit
Several people weighed in on changes the Huntsville Transit Department wants to make to bus...
Residents weigh in on proposed route changes for Huntsville transit