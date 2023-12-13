Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama dedicates new facility to Huntsville leader

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One Boys and Girls Club facility in north Alabama will now bear the name of a prominent Huntsville figure.

On Tuesday, the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama dedicated its newest facility in a ceremony at 3911 Pulaski Pike NW. The facility will honor Frank J. Williams on the building after donating a million dollars to the organization. The organization said the contribution significantly propels the club’s mission forward.

Williams has been a key playmaker within the Huntsville community, especially for his commitment to the local youth. The pledge allows young people opportunities with Williams’ dedication to giving back.

Williams has been involved in various community organizations, including his role as a board member for the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Alabama.

The impact of the facility and what it brings for the youth is what Williams is continually inspired by.

“My hope is that the ‘Frank J. Williams Boys & Girls Club’ will provide an opportunity for young men and women to have a safe nurturing start on their paths to success,” Williams said in a press release. “My ambition is that it ignites generational wealth and changes the trajectory of countless family legacies. My desire is to inspire other leaders in the community to be men and women of action that leave the world a little better than we found it.”

This new facility will serve nearly one million young people and was also made through the support of Redstone Federal Credit Union, Meta, and other contributors.

The facility will have state-of-the-art equipment including a 1st Class STEM Suite, Meta Smart Gym, an 800-seat auditorium, specialized classrooms, and a Workforce Development and College & Career Center. The tools for success are within the doors of this facility promoting a nurturing environment for overall growth.

Williams is also the owner and operator of the Landers McLarty Subaru car dealership in Huntsville.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.