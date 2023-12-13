Baby photo lost in tornado found intact miles away from home

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A baby photo found by an electric company employee after devastating tornadoes hit Tennessee over the weekend is on its way back to its rightful owner.

Nolin Rural Electric Cooperative Corporation posted a photo of the baby picture on Facebook, saying one of its employees had found it in his yard dozens of miles away after the storms. The picture was found in Kentucky, two hours away from where it was printed in Clarksville, Tennessee.

“We know it’s a long shot, but we would like to get this photo back to its owner, if possible,” the company wrote on Facebook.

A day later, the company said the owner had reached out about the photo found and it was working to get it back to him.

“I am 100% positive that picture belongs to me,” Victor Spring wrote in the post’s comments. “That was mailed to me while I was deployed to Iraq. Just confirmed with my ex-wife and family ... How would I go about getting it back? I really don’t have much left of my children’s early years and would really appreciate having it.”

The electric company said it appreciated everyone who worked to get the photo back to Spring.

“Thank you to all those who helped to spread the word!” the company said. “We hope that community outreach and support like you have shown helps to bring some comfort to those who, like the owner of this photo, have lost so much.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.