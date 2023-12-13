Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris declares for NFL draft

Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Marcus Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft
Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates the team's win against Vanderbilt after...
Auburn defensive lineman Marcus Harris (50) celebrates the team's win against Vanderbilt after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)(George Walker IV | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Auburn All-Southeastern Conference defensive tackle Marcus Harris says he will skip his final season to enter the NFL draft.

Harris, who was a first-team Associated Press All-SEC pick, made the announcement in a social media post Tuesday night.

The 6-foot-3, 295-pounder made 40 tackles with 11 tackles for loss and seven sacks this season, easily the best of his college career. He didn't indicate if he would play in Auburn's Music City Bowl game against Maryland on Dec. 30.

Harris transferred from Kansas after the 2020 season. He had 11 sacks and 23 1/2 tackles for loss in 37 games with the Tigers, making 97 tackles.

His younger brother, Pike Road (Alabama) High School defensive lineman Malik Blocton, has already signed to play for Auburn next season.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
A 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR TONIGHT. A TORNADO WATCH HAS BEEN ISSUED for Colbert,...
TORNADO WATCH is issued through 11 P.M. for parts of Tennessee Valley

Latest News

Missouri running back Cody Schrader (7) celebrates next to the Battle Line trophy after the...
The AP All-America team is loaded with 5th- and 6th-year players, including LSU's Heisman-winning QB
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) holds up the most valuable player trophy after the...
Alabama’s Milroe, Georgia’s Beck and Oregon’s Gabriel will head into 2024 with Heisman Trophy hype
Dr. Michelle Owens, a maternal fetal medicine subspecialist, speaks on Feb. 22, 2023 at the...
Maternal mortality rate is much higher for Black women than white women in Mississippi, study says
Mississippi legislators will begin their session next month without a broad outline from their...
Mississippi’s top lawmakers skip initial budget proposals because of disagreement with governor