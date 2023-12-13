16 Huntsville convenience stores cited for selling alcohol to minors
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has cited more than 15 convivence stores for selling alcohol to minors.
According to HPD officials, the citations were issued as part of a five-hour operation conducted on Tuesday.
HPD Community Relations Officers and two juveniles visited 44 stores to see if employees would sell alcohol to a minor. The minors were honest about their ages and showed their Identification when asked.
Selling alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or a year in jail.
Here are the following stores that were citied:
- 801 Airport Road - Chevron
- 513 Drake Ave. - CITGO
- 3105 Drake Ave. - Wavaho
- 3521 Governors Drive - Brothers Mini Mart
- 5600 U.S. 431 - Shell
- 6585 U.S. 431 - Exxon
- 2424 Jordan Lane - Texaco
- 2990 Jordan Lane - Chevron
- 2955 Jordan Road - Sunoco
- 619 Oakwood Ave. - Fuel King
- 1176 Old Monrovia Road - Knz Inc.
- 3801 Patton Road - Sunoco
- 4001 Pulaski Pike - String Field Corner Store
- 5990 Pulaski Pike - E-Z Mart
- 5830 University Drive - Chevron
- 2209 Whitesburg Drive - Dodge’s
Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.