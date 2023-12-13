16 Huntsville convenience stores cited for selling alcohol to minors

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has cited more than 15 convivence stores for selling alcohol to minors.

According to HPD officials, the citations were issued as part of a five-hour operation conducted on Tuesday.

HPD Community Relations Officers and two juveniles visited 44 stores to see if employees would sell alcohol to a minor. The minors were honest about their ages and showed their Identification when asked.

Selling alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or a year in jail.

Here are the following stores that were citied:

801 Airport Road - Chevron

513 Drake Ave. - CITGO

3105 Drake Ave. - Wavaho

3521 Governors Drive - Brothers Mini Mart

5600 U.S. 431 - Shell

6585 U.S. 431 - Exxon

2424 Jordan Lane - Texaco

2990 Jordan Lane - Chevron

2955 Jordan Road - Sunoco

619 Oakwood Ave. - Fuel King

1176 Old Monrovia Road - Knz Inc.

3801 Patton Road - Sunoco

4001 Pulaski Pike - String Field Corner Store

5990 Pulaski Pike - E-Z Mart

5830 University Drive - Chevron

2209 Whitesburg Drive - Dodge’s

