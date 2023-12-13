Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
16 Huntsville convenience stores cited for selling alcohol to minors

By Javon Williams
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department has cited more than 15 convivence stores for selling alcohol to minors.

According to HPD officials, the citations were issued as part of a five-hour operation conducted on Tuesday.

HPD Community Relations Officers and two juveniles visited 44 stores to see if employees would sell alcohol to a minor. The minors were honest about their ages and showed their Identification when asked.

Selling alcohol to a minor is a misdemeanor and is punishable by up to a $1,000 fine or a year in jail.

Here are the following stores that were citied:

  • 801 Airport Road - Chevron
  • 513 Drake Ave. - CITGO
  • 3105 Drake Ave. - Wavaho
  • 3521 Governors Drive - Brothers Mini Mart
  • 5600 U.S. 431 - Shell
  • 6585 U.S. 431 - Exxon
  • 2424 Jordan Lane - Texaco
  • 2990 Jordan Lane - Chevron
  • 2955 Jordan Road - Sunoco
  • 619 Oakwood Ave. - Fuel King
  • 1176 Old Monrovia Road - Knz Inc.
  • 3801 Patton Road - Sunoco
  • 4001 Pulaski Pike - String Field Corner Store
  • 5990 Pulaski Pike - E-Z Mart
  • 5830 University Drive - Chevron
  • 2209 Whitesburg Drive - Dodge’s

