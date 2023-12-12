Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Taylor Swift donates $1M to tornado relief fund

Swift attended Hendersonville High School while starting her music career.
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour"...
Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 in Los Angeles.(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Taylor Swift, who graduated from Hendersonville High School, has donated $1 million to the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee Emergency Relief Fund, the nonprofit agency confirmed Monday night.

“Taylor’s incredible generous gift sends a message to her hometown, and the communities around it, that she has their backs during the long road to recovery following this devastating event,” said Hal Cato, CEO of CFMT said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Swift lived in Hendersonville as she launched her music career.

Law week Swift was named Time Magazine’s Person of the Year after her successful Eras Tour, which included stops at Nissan Stadium.

The Eras Tour was the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark, according to Pollstar’s 2023 year-end charts.

You can also donate to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund to help those impacted by Saturday’s tornados outside of Davidson County.

Did you know Taylor Swift made her television debut on WSMV 4?

