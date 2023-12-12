Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Taylor Swift donates $1 million after weekend tornadoes

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.
Taylor Swift donated $1 million to tornado relief after storms swept through Tennessee.(cosmopolitanuk / YouTube / CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of Tennessee’s most famous residents is lending a helping hand following devastating tornadoes.

Taylor Swift donated $1 million to the Tennessee Emergency Response Fund.

The superstar owns a home in the Nashville suburb of Hendersonville.

That area was impacted by a tornado that produced winds of 125 miles per hour.

It was just one of several twisters that killed six people and left thousands homeless in the state.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

OnlyFans and sites like it provide an opportunity for those willing to dabble in pornography...
Teachers have been outed for moonlighting on OnlyFans. Do they have legal recourse?
Wichita firefighters rescued a woman from an apartment fire Thursday morning.
Woman said she tried to kill bed bugs with a lighter when her apartment caught fire, witness says
FILE - Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, a former Georgia election worker, testifies as her mother Ruby...
Georgia election worker says she feared for her life over fraud lies in Giuliani defamation case
The Internal Revenue Service is urging taxpayers to take steps now to help them file their...
Get ready to file in 2024: What’s new and what to consider