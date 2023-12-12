Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department has released information regarding a video that has gone viral on social media involving a citizen and a Decatur Police officer.

According to officials, the incident between 29-year-old Marquez Lewis and an uniformed, off-duty officer, who was working a security detail at Walmart, happened on Friday in a parking lot. Officials say Lewis had an active arrest warrant through the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for failure to pay child support.

Lewis was sitting in the driver’s seat of a car and was told he had warrant, the officer told him to get out of the car but he refused, authorities say. After Lewis continued to refuse after “repeated attempts” the officer broke the window to arrest him.

Officials say Lewis actively resisted arrest and fought with the officer. They also say during the initial encounter and before the start of the video that has been circulating online, the officer suffered a fractured orbital bone (black eye) after he was allegedly punched by Lewis.

Lewis’ mother recorded the encounter in close proximity to the altercation, the officer told her to back up. After that the officer pushed her back and knocked the cell phone out of her hand. A second officer arrived and Lewis was arrested.

Marquez Lewis (MCSO)

Lewis was charged with Assault - 2nd degree, resisting arrest, attempting to flee and elude and criminal mischief - 3rd degree. He was booked into the Morgan County Jail where he is being held on a $15,000 bond.

Tonda Lewis (MCSO)

Lewis’ mother, Tonda Lewis, was arrested and charged with Obstruction of Governmental Operations. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail where she has since been released on a $300 bond.

The officer involved is currently on paid leave while he recovers from his injury.

An arrest warrant is a command by a judge for an officer to arrest someone. A person who is told by a police officer they are under arrest has an obligation under the law to submit to the arrest. While we will look at all aspects of the arrest to determine if the officer followed policy and training, what is clear is that a person’s refusal to submit to a lawful arrest resulted in more severe criminal charges and an officer being injured. If you believe an arrest by an officer is not valid, submit to the arrest and take legal action after. Resisting arrest creates a great danger to everyone involved and is illegal. And while anyone can record a police officer in public, they cannot do it in a way that interferes with the officer or jeopardizes their safety.

