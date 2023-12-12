More Sun & Seasonal Today

Today will bring plenty of sunshine early in the day before some high clouds push in for the afternoon. High temperatures will be right around average in the middle to upper 50s with a fairly calm southeasterly wind. Partly cloudy skies overnight will keep temperatures a touch warmer in the low to middle 30s. However, expect more frost to develop with the calm conditions overnight.

Wednesday through Friday will be very typical days in middle December with high temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s under mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies each afternoon.

Our next chance of light, isolated rainfall will be over the weekend with Saturday and Sunday’s high temperatures staying in the middle to upper 50s.

