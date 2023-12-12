Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

More Sun & Seasonal Today

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WAFF)
By Chelsea Aaron
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will bring plenty of sunshine early in the day before some high clouds push in for the afternoon. High temperatures will be right around average in the middle to upper 50s with a fairly calm southeasterly wind. Partly cloudy skies overnight will keep temperatures a touch warmer in the low to middle 30s. However, expect more frost to develop with the calm conditions overnight.

Wednesday through Friday will be very typical days in middle December with high temperatures in the middle 50s to lower 60s under mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies each afternoon.

Our next chance of light, isolated rainfall will be over the weekend with Saturday and Sunday’s high temperatures staying in the middle to upper 50s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified
Alabama tax rebate
Where is your Alabama tax rebate? The State responds

Latest News

WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: Chilly morning with sunshine and seasonal 50s Tuesday afternoon
WAFF Three Day Forecast
Chilly morning with sunshine and seasonal 50s Tuesday afternoon
48 First Alert Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Monday night's forecast.
48 First Alert: Monday 10 p.m. weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Sunny & Chilly Start To Your Week