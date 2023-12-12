Montgomery man dies over a week after being shot, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say a shooting from earlier this month turned deadly this week.

A police spokeswoman said Brandon Steele, 38, of Montgomery, was found shot in the 1100 block of Lake Street during the early morning hours of Dec. 3. Police say he died from those injuries Monday.

Maj. Saba Coleman said the case is now being investigated as a homicide. No motive, suspect information or other details were released per the ongoing investigation.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.