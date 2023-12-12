Submit Your Holiday Pet Photos
Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie
Enter 12 Days of Giveaways!
Win Tickets to Mean Girls The Musical

Man, teenager shot to death, found in crashed vehicle outside Forestdale apartment complex

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 9:47 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and a teenager were found shot dead in a crashed vehicle outside an apartment complex in Forestdale Monday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Joni Money confirms deputies were called to the apartment complex on Chickasaw Drive in Forestdale Monday evening.

Their investigation continues.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when deputies provide more information.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance
The TORNADO WATCH now includes the counties shaded in red through 11 P.M. CST
Tornado Watch in effect for 7 counties in north AL, 3 counties in TN
Two people are dead following a small plane crash in Limestone County on Monday afternoon,...
Victims of fatal Limestone County plane crash identified
Great Pyrenees who fended off pack of coyotes in Decatur nominated for Farm Dog of the Year.
Dog that fended off a pack of coyotes is nominated for Farm Dog of the Year
Jenny and James Blalock, of Knoxville, have been identified as the Dec. 7 Giles County plane...
Giles County plane crash victims identified

Latest News

Belle Mina residents band together to try and stop potential rock quarry, asphalt plant
Belle Mina residents band together to try and stop potential rock quarry, asphalt plant
Some employees at a store on Broad Street hit the ground Saturday when multiple shots were...
‘Disgruntled’ employee allegedly shoots into store after demanding more pay
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Mother, son arrested following altercation with Decatur Police officer
Athens high schoolers lend helping hand to SPARK Academy students
Athens high schoolers lend helping hand to SPARK Academy students