Man, teenager shot to death, found in crashed vehicle outside Forestdale apartment complex

FORESTDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and a teenager were found shot dead in a crashed vehicle outside an apartment complex in Forestdale Monday evening, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Joni Money confirms deputies were called to the apartment complex on Chickasaw Drive in Forestdale Monday evening.

Their investigation continues.

No other details are available, but we’ll update this story when deputies provide more information.

